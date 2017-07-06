Irish Summer Camp on your doorstep

Gaelcholáiste na Cloiche Léithe, Scoil Mháirtín, Cill Úird.

• 4th Class • Leaving Cert • Choose from one of three courses. A, B or C.

• Book today – call 086-3487879 or visit www.cloicheleithe.com and click on the form

• Email: cloicheleithe@gmail.com • €150 per student

Joe Aherne is starting an Irish College in Kilworth. In 1984 Gaelscoil de hÍde started an all Irish speaking Irish school in Fermoy. Seán MacGearailt, Andy McGrath and co were to embark on a journey that would have a profound impact on many people in Fermoy and the surrounding areas.

It is, if you like an extension of the cultural revival at that began in the late 1800s. Dubhghlas de hÍde himself of course central in the establishment of Conradh na Gaeilge in 1893, whom the school which Joe attended was named after – Gaelscoil de hÍde.

Joe had a great time in the Gaelscoil and the Irish language came naturally to him, more so than any other subject. The language, was the only thing that he absolutely adored from an early age… phases here and there of hating school, college etc. Irish was always with him, growing and flourishing.

Joe worked as a supervisor in Scoil na nÓg, a primary boarding school in Glanmire, Co. Cork when he finished his Leaving Certificate in 2001. He also worked on the summer courses in Glanmire and later in Cape Clear Island on Coláiste Chiaráin, where he served as principal for seven years until 2016.

Since 2002 he has been supervisor, teacher and principal in Irish summer camps and when Coláiste Chiaráin closed for refurbishments this year he decided to make a break and move home and bring his experience to where the heart is.

It’s funny that Irish is represented with a golden circle and that his journey has brought him back home. He has a profound interest in Irish Language Education and expects to commence a Masters in the Irish Language Immersion Education in Mary Immaculate College this September.

Joe, a National School teacher in Scoil na nÓg says, “the nature of the school requires the language be taught effectively within a year, therefore teaching methodologies effective to that have been used and developed by he and his colleagues over the past 7 years.”

He believes in a fun actively engaged classroom, in conversation and child-in-role activities. He believes in a sense of humour as a language learning tool, and ultimately a fun based, language focused environment, filled with spoken opportunity and encouragement.

Joe has been heavily influenced by Pádraig Pearse and his philosophy on education, for example, he believes, for the revival, that its necessary for Irish to be central in the education system to survive, but also believes that it’s only now that expectations of Pearse are being realised as Irish language learning doesn’t have a history of being enjoyable or fun.

Gaelcholáiste na Cloiche Léithe is on its maiden voyage this year but will be of huge benefit to the cultural and Irish language development in Kilworth, Araglin, Ballyduff, Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Mallow, Ballyhooly, Grange, Castlelyons, Castletownroche, to name but a few, and all other neighbouring communities in North Cork and Western Waterford.

THE COURSES / NA CÚRSAÍ

GAEILGE – CRAIC – SPÓRT – CEOL

Cúrsa A – Iúil / July 10th – 15th 2017 • 4th, 5th, 6th Class

Cúrsa B – Iúil / July 17th – 22nd 2017 • 4th, 5th, 6th Year

Cúrsa C – Iúil / July 24th – 29th 2017 • 1st, 2nd, 3rd Year

CLÁRAMA/TIMETABLE

• 10am – Rang a 1 • 11am – Rang a 2 • 12pm – Rang a 3 • 1pm – Am Lóin

• 1.50pm – Amhránaíocht • 2.30pm – Cluichí • 4.00pm – Céilí • 5.00pm – Slán abhaile

​GUARANTEED: Improvement in Irish conversation – Advice for school – Notes – Fun – Dancing – Opinion of the Irish language changed forever … for the better.

COMMON COMMENTS/QUESTIONS

– My child has no confidence and is nervous about going.

There’ll be nobody quizzed on their level of Irish and there’s no expectation of anybody. It’ll just be children enjoying conversation and games with their peers.

– I don’t want to send him/her alone.

Having 8 years experience with children arriving alone to the Gaeltacht, it’s without a doubt, these children that have the best most beneficial experience.

– What will they need?

They’ll need a packed lunch, active clothing, a pencil case and an A5 ‘Hardback copy’ And that’s all.

– What will be going on in the classes?

Monitored conversations (comhrá) and language games (cluichí teanga) based on their interests.

– Is it just one week?

Gaelcholáiste na Cloiche Léithe will run 3 courses a year in order to ensure continuity. Themes will be revisited at Hallowe’en and Easter for morning classes where student will get a chance to consolidate conversation, giving them a great command for school and simply a great command of their native tongue.

(Advertorial)