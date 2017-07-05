Mitchelstown band MINDRIOT.mt have been put on the longlist of nominees for the prestigious US Grammy music awards.

The three-piece alt-rock act were “stunned” to discover that they’d been nominated for a Grammy by a San Francisco-based record label, Rian Music, for their “outstanding commitment and contribution to Alt music”.

“We got word late Sunday night,” bass player Mike Hoye told The Avondhu this week. “A San Francisco record label said they’d submitted our name with the Academy. We’ve had some radio play in the US …”

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition