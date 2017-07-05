Support crews from rowing clubs all over Ireland were on the move last weekend as they headed for Fermoy for one of the country’s most popular regattas.

All through Saturday, they arrived en-route to Ashe Quay where their boat laden trailers were parked up. From morning until after dark, they arrived – all greeted by the friendly members of Fermoy Rowing Club.

The host club provided overnight security for these expensive crafts and shortly after daybreak, there was movement on the quay as rowers fine-tuned their boats for a busy day’s racing.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

SHARE
Previous articleKildorrery HILLFEST off to a flyer
Next articleGrammy nomination for Mitchelstown rockers
John Ahern
John Ahern
John Ahern is a native of Araglin and has been associated with The Avondhu since 1997. A great lover of sport, John is particularly interested in GAA and is often called upon to don the referee’s jersey. He has a keen interest in local issues and current affairs and his knowledge of the general locale sees him in much demand for Avondhu assignments.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR