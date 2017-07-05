Support crews from rowing clubs all over Ireland were on the move last weekend as they headed for Fermoy for one of the country’s most popular regattas.

All through Saturday, they arrived en-route to Ashe Quay where their boat laden trailers were parked up. From morning until after dark, they arrived – all greeted by the friendly members of Fermoy Rowing Club.

The host club provided overnight security for these expensive crafts and shortly after daybreak, there was movement on the quay as rowers fine-tuned their boats for a busy day’s racing.

