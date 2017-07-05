Kildorrery HILLFEST 2017 got off to the best possible start on Sunday last when a great crowd turned up to support the family fun day.

Kildorrery GAA pitch hosted the early part of the programme with juvenile teams from surrounding areas taking part in a very well organised blitz.

For the afternoon segment of proceedings, it was ‘across the road’ to the Old Creamery Yard – a facility that’s nearly as busy now as it was during its heyday.

Showing their generous side, the festival committee decided on free admission – a gesture that was much appreciated by parents.

