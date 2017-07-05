The Clifford sisters from Fermoy, Judith and Fiona who were in Kildorrery last Sunday for Hillfest 2017. (John Ahern)

Kildorrery HILLFEST 2017 got off to the best possible start on Sunday last when a great crowd turned up to support the family fun day.

Kildorrery GAA pitch hosted the early part of the programme with juvenile teams from surrounding areas taking part in a very well organised blitz.

For the afternoon segment of proceedings, it was ‘across the road’ to the Old Creamery Yard – a facility that’s nearly as busy now as it was during its heyday.

Showing their generous side, the festival committee decided on free admission – a gesture that was much appreciated by parents.

