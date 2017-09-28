Writers group launch Culture Night in Mitchelstown

On Friday last, September 22, Mitchelstown Writers Group continued their tradition of launching the ever popular Culture Night locally where stories, some very funny and others quite sad, were read by members in front of a capacity crowd at the wonderful Kingston Chapel setting.

Tales on the evening covered a wide range of topics and regions, with stories from places as far apart as Kilbehenny to Africa, covered in such wonderful detail.

During the event Eoin O’Sullivan and his wife Luca entertained the crowd with a beautiful musical interlude, followed by Mick Treacy who performed his popular classics.

The final reading was delivered by Bunty Flynn, who recited a piece written by former member Liz Dolan (RIP).

Compare for the evening, Carole Bradley, said she was blown away that such a small town like Mitchelstown can put on such a great show for Culture Night.

“There is always good numbers and we are very lucky to have such a beautiful venue to start off proceedings for Culture Night,” she added.

Mitchelstown Writers Group was formed almost 12 years ago and have been contributing to Culture Night in Mitchelstown for five years.