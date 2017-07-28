Glanworth heritage trail looms

Meeting at Glanworth Community Centre on Sunday, August 27, the Glanworth heritage trail will take place that afternoon from 2:30pm-5pm.

Hosted by Glanworth Community Council, the day will include a heritage trail to Glanworth Bridge, the castle, mill, abbey and explore Glanworth’s connection to Cardinal Richard Cushing of Boston, plus much more.

NATIONAL HERITAGE WEEK

Finishing back at the community centre for chat and a tea/coffee, please note all children must be accompanied by adults at all times.

The heritage trail and talk will be given by Paul Cotter and is a free event as part of National Heritage Week. All welcome.