Viviscal outlines 5 essential tips on how to get hair party season ready in just 4 weeks!

#1 Brave up and get a killer cut:

Forget the couple-of-inches trim, this is the time of the year to go for a killer cut. Choose a statement style that will transform the way you think, dress and even do your make-up! If you want to maintain the same style, get at least one inch off your hair, to remove all split and discoloured ends.

#2 Gorgeous Party Ready Hair, Starts from Within:

The secret to healthy hair really does starts from within. Whether or not you are blessed with great hair, making sure it looks its very best also means taking care of yourself! Usually we’re all so busy in the party season, that healthy eating and early nights aren’t much of a priority.

Our hair is usually the first thing to suffer when the body isn’t getting enough nutrients, but taking Viviscal on-the-go is an easy way to keep nutrients up.

Viviscal Maximum Strength Hair Growth supplements contain the marine protein AminoMarC™, plus nutrients biotin and zinc – which are all great building blocks for healthy, vital hair.

#3 Take Stock of Your Haircare Regime:

Sometimes, when you’ve used the same products for a long time, it doesn’t work as well for your hair anymore. Take a good look at the products you use on frequent basis for your hair.

From shampoo to hair treatments to hair styling products, invest in some new hair products that will help with care, styling and adding volume.

#4 Brush Up on the Art of Volume:

Volume is essential for standout party hair. Creating volume starts at the hair root. And it really does matter what you wash and condition with! Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Shampoo and Conditioner not only work at helping to densify hair, making it look and feel thicker, but this shampoo and conditioner also help reduce hair fall too.

Both contain Ana:Tel™ a special proprietary blend of zinc, keratin and biotin – Viviscal Densifying Shampoo is super cleansing without being too harsh and is great at washing away residue that can build up over time a major culprit of weighing down the hair.

#5 Give Your Hair Some Added TLC:

Give hair some serious TLC. Now you’ve got your new regimen going, add one new step for party season prep, such as an intensive conditioning mask, if your hair is really dry or damaged, or a leave in serum such as Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Elixir.

This ultimate body-boosting product creates thicker fuller hair instantly. Make sure to take caution when styling your hair with straighteners and curling wands.

If they’re used at full temperature the heat can break down the protective outer cuticle of the hair, which is what gives our hair that healthy and glossy shine.