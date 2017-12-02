Hairstylist and entrepreneur Sabrina Hill, originally from Fermoy, launched Ireland's first online haircare store and advice website on Monday.

Her new business idea is the latest in a series of initatives that now includes two popular salons, Kopper in Glanmire and Kopper City, a new 3,500sq.ft. salon in Cork city centre, as well as a series of youtube tutorials on hair care and a large social media presence.

Ms Hill described her new website, www.newhairrevolution.com, as: "An online store and blog where I will share my top tips on hair styling and products to help the everyday woman get the best from their hair," Sabrina, who is known on social media as @superstylesabby, said.