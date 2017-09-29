Funds raised at MJ Adventure Trail

On September 23rd scout groups from far and wide came together to proudly support the Shinnick family and friends in Glanworth for the holding of the MJ Adventure Trail 2017, a fundraiser in aid of Marymount Hospice and cancer research.

The groups enjoyed a nice 5km ramble along the Funcheon River, meandering through the countryside where MJ spent happy times hiking with the scouts.

Following the beautiful hike, the large crowd in attendance got stuck into the barbecue where friends and former colleagues of MJ reminisced at the campfire, sharing their own fond memories of their ‘Chief’.

Indeed the ‘Chief’ could well have been looking down on his friends, as the rain held off until it was all over.

The event was supported generously and a considerable amount of money was raised for a very worthy cause.

