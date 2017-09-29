Helping restore mature skin’s vitality

The first daily care to revitalise and fortify mature skin, stimulating its natural radiance has been presented by Vichy – namely, Neovadiol Rose Platinium.

Intensified by pigments that work to illuminate pale complexions, this fresh and comfortable cream instantly transforms the look and feel of mature skin.

With its cocooning texture and rose fragrance, Neovadiol Rose Platinium is a true health and wellbeing booster. Over time, skin becomes thinner and paler and its natural colour becomes washed out.

Pigmentation spots increase and, with changes in the skin’s texture becomes dull, dry and lacklustre.

A true feat of formulation, Neovadiol Rose Platinium combines a highly nourishing cold cream formula that mature skin needs with a fresh, creamy texture that’s absorbed in a flash.

The epidermis becomes thicker and less fragile and wrinkles are less noticeable. Skin is moisturised, nourished and delicately contoured with a rosy glow.

The product been formulated with a unique blend of natural extracts and powerful minerals to create a solution that works to re-awaken skin’s radiance with a natural, rosy glow.

Beeswax, Calcium, Mineral Pigments, Rose Fragrance and LHA. RRP €32, available from pharmacies nationwide.