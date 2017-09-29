Motoring services specialist, easytrip, Ireland’s only electronic parking and tolling tag provider, has announced a ‘pay the fine’ campaign for any motorists with an unpaid toll or a penalty notice for non-payment of an M50 toll charge.

Targeted at car drivers who are occasional users of the M50, easytrip is offering to pay up to four M50 penalty notices per driver PLUS the chance to sign up to a ‘pay as you go’ easytrip toll tag to avoid getting a fine in the future.

Car drivers that have received an M50 penalty notice can simply contact easytrip to get the penalty paid, set up an account and start saving on M50 tolls.

The easytrip ‘pay the fine’ campaign is running for a limited four week period from September 25, 2017.

The M50 toll costs €3.10* per journey for cars that don’t have an electronic toll tag. With an easytrip tag, motorists only pay €2.10. This is a saving of €1.00 per journey, which can save a commuting motorist over €500** per year.

Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip Ireland, said: “Motorists who occasionally use the M50 intend to pay the toll charge yet many miss the 8pm deadline the following day. This is not uncommon, as we all have busy lives and important destinations to reach. Unfortunately, those drivers that do forget receive an M50 penalty notice letter in the post. M50 toll penalties can exceed €40 if not paid within 14 days, and €100 if not paid within 56 days with the threat of legal proceedings to follow if still unpaid.”

“We strongly believe that the M50 penalisation of good motorists for unpaid tolls is unacceptable and we want to remove the stress of getting an M50 penalty notice, in particular for those drivers that are infrequent users of the M50. That’s why we are offering to pay current M50 penalty notices for motorists and why we are announcing a new easytrip customer account with no monthly fees – an account that will protect those occasionally users of the M50 from receiving a penalty notice in the future and most importantly save them money.” Colin concluded.

The new ‘pay as you go’ easytrip account has no monthly administration fees and M50 car toll journeys cost just €2.30, much cheaper than the standard €3.10 toll. Why pay more?

Easytrip’s multipurpose tag can be used to access express lanes at all toll plazas nationwide and motorists can also try easytrip’s exclusive stress-free ticketless parking in Ireland’s major car parks across Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford as well as other convenient motoring services. For more information log onto www.easytrip.ie or call 1890 67 67 68.