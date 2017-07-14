Fermoy Tidy Towns, in conjunction with Cork County Council, has furthered its campaign against dog fouling in Fermoy by erecting a dozen Green Dog Walkers’ signs along popular dog walking routes in the town.

In addition to this, Cork County Council has presented the group with information signs about restricted breeds, which will also be erected throughout the town.

Dog Warden with Cork County Council Nuala McNamara, presented the new signs to members of Fermoy Tidy Towns on Wednesday to help the ongoing work of the group to combat dog fouling and ensure that footpaths in the town are safe for people to use.

Among the various initiatives the local group has undertaken in recent years has been the erection of dog waste receptacles at regular intervals throughout Fermoy. Dog walkers are able to deposit bags of dog waste into the receptacles, which are maintained by Cork County Council staff.

