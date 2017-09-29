More than 100 people attended a public meeting in Coláiste an Chraoibhín, Fermoy on Wednesday evening, September 20, to discuss controversial plans by entertainment company Perks to open an amusement arcade in the town.

Notable for its absence was any support by those present for the proposed amusement arcade at Corrin Court, at the Cork Road/Duntahane Road junction on the south side of Fermoy.

Objections to the planning application for a change of use from retail to amusement arcade, included the potential for anti-social behaviour, its risk to residential property prices, the potential for young people to become introduced to gambling, the lack of suitable parking spaces in the area, and the proximity of three secondary schools and three primary schools to the proposed location.

In their absence from the meeting, a letter from Philip and Sal Tivy-Perks was read out; the letter took issue with comments made by the creator of a recent online petition and pressed on the fact that Perks run successful entertainment centres in both Youghal and Midleton.

The letter stressed that entry would be ‘strictly over 18’ and ‘at no time will anyone with a school uniform be allowed on the premises, regardless of age’.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition