“A lone raider came in and he threatened one of the staff members with a knife. She just stepped aside and let him take the money. He was in and out in under a minute. It was very quiet at the time. It was just after quarter past nine” – the words of Ken Ross, store owner at Centra Watergrasshill following Tuesday morning’s armed raid on his premises.

In all, three raids took place on Tuesday morning – in Fermoy, Watergrasshill and Knockraha, following which two men were arrested in Cork city.

The men, understood to be in their early and mid-30s, were arrested in the Douglas area of the city when a car matching the description, provided by witnesses, was intercepted.

They were detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Gardaí say no one was physically harmed during the incidents.

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

