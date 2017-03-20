Home Video Sean Tobin vs Joey Banks 145lb proSportVideo Sean Tobin vs Joey Banks 145lb proSean Tobin from Trials Mitchelstown, winning his professional title in America over the weekend.By avondhupress -March 20, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MotoringMcLaren Special Operations quick to celebrate launch of new McLaren Super Series with bespoke MSO 720S ‘Velocity’ PropertyFinal touches being made to Oliver Plunkett Hill housing project ColumnsLocal news in the aftermath of the 1916 Rising VideoMitchelstown St Patrick’s Day parade 2017 highlights MotoringFighting food poverty in Ireland Theatre GalleryTheatreFour more nights for ‘Funny Money’ in Ardpatrickavondhupress -February 19, 2017TheatreAct now if you want to go to Anything GoesJohn Ahern -February 18, 2017TheatreBusy times at Friars’ Gate Theatreavondhupress -February 17, 2017Theatre‘Rumors’ continues in CastlelyonsJohn Ahern -February 10, 2017TheatreEverything in place and ready to goJohn Ahern -February 9, 2017STAY CONNECTED8,348FansLike0FollowersFollow1,808FollowersFollow0LikesLike NewsTrade secrets given to Limerick Tidy Towns groups NewsMarch 18, 2017Munster senior debating success for St Colman’s College duo NewsMarch 17, 2017Area saddened at death of Liz Dolan NewsMarch 17, 2017