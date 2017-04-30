Over the past few weeks we have had people call to our offices at The Avondhu enquiring about access to Mitchelstown Leisure Centre, Tesco and CBS through the laneway from Upper Cork Street.

They asked why the gates were locked during school holidays and at weekends and complained about having to walk the longer distance around the top of the town and up Brigown Hill, especially when pushing prams or carrying items.

They were of the opinion that the laneway was a right-of-way but The Avondhu can confirm that, following enquiries, the laneway in question is on private property and will continue to be locked during school holidays and at weekends.

However, there will be an alternative and permanent pedestrian access from the Leisure Centre via Convent Hill in due course and planning permission has already been granted.