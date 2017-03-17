Representing St Colman’s College, Fermoy recently, Shane Boyce and Michael O’Brien took part in the prestigious UCC Philosophy Society Munster senior debating competition.

They debated the motion ‘That this house would support the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement’. This movement proposed that we stop reproducing and let the human race decline so that earth’s environment could recover.

Shane and Michael were proposing this difficult motion, but in an excellent performance, they built an argument on the fact that all cultures come to an end eventually and considering the dangerous materials we may leave behind, it would be better that our end be an organised one.

With this approach they convinced the judges of their debating skill and qualified for the Munster final which will held in UCC’s Aula Maxima.