For the second time in three years a Fermoy-based journalist and broadcaster has received funding to report on humanitarian and health issues in Africa.

Graham Clifford, originally from Glenbeigh in Co Kerry but living in Fermoy since 2012, was given the award by the Simon Cumbers Media Fund for his proposal ‘Hidden Tears – Swazis desperate bid to control spread of HIV.’

In the coming weeks he will report from Swaziland – the tiny mountainous Southern African country has the highest number of HIV sufferers in the World with 28 percent of the population being HIV positive.

The father of three will be accompanied by award-winning photographer Clare Keogh on his trip and will work on a series of reports for the RTÉ Radio 1 Drivetime programme, to which he regularly contributes. He will also write of his findings in the Irish Independent while working on a range of other multi-media initiatives in connection with the project.

