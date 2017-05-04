Five major groups from Mitchelstown were scheduled to come together on Wednesday of this week with the purpose of establishing a more coordinated Tidy Towns group in Mitchelstown.

Members from Mitchelstown Heritage Society, Mitchelstown Forum, AROMA, Mitchelstown Community Council and the Mitchelstown Business Association are set to discuss the best way forward for the future of the Tidy Towns group.

The formulation of a Tidy Towns group was broached at a meeting of the Community Council over a year ago. It is understood a further meeting took place but nothing had materialised in the past twelve months on that front.

The matter was again brought up at the most recent meeting of Mitchelstown Community Council. The town achieved category D standings in 2016 with a mark of 282.

The Avondhu understands the meeting this week has been called by the chairman of the Mitchelstown Community Forum and is scheduled to take place in the Enterprise Centre at Cahir Hill on this Wednesday night.

Speaking ahead of this week’s meeting, Cllr Kay Dawson who has been heavily involved with AROMA said that everyone has to work together.

“The only way we are ever going to succeed is if we have one goal, working together to make Mitchelstown a better and more attractive place to live. We need a more coordinated approach,” she said.

The meeting was being facilitated by Sadie Allen from Ballyhoura Development Ltd.