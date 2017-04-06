‘Jimmy and Sophie’, a short film produced by local filmmakers Girish Patel and Carmel Barrett and starring Coláiste an Chraoibhín student Reece Treacy, has achieved success against the odds and has been selected for screening by five international film festivals, including one as a finalist.

The film has been selected by international film festivals in Russia, China, India, Africa and in the USA, where it was a finalist. Reece, who is currently in fifth year, shot the respective film in Fermoy in his own time during the summer holidays. The film premiered at a private screening in Vienna Woods, Glanmire last September.

Speaking on the success of the film, Reece said he is ‘extremely proud’ of the film’s achievements, and says he thoroughly enjoyed the experience of acting in ‘Jimmy and Sophie.’

“My ambition is to make films of my own in the future as writer-director, and being cast in this film has given me some first hand experience of working with professionals in film-making.”

In ‘Jimmy and Sophie’, Reece plays Jimmy, a young man with an extraordinary gift for chess, who befriends a lonely, elderly, homeless lady. Like multi-Oscar winning Hollywood movie ‘The Artist’, ‘Jimmy and Sophie’ is a silent movie with the powerful, dramatic theme of loneliness, friendship and the power of love at its heart.

Writer/director Girish Patel commented: “Executive producer Carmel Barrett and I were absolutely thrilled to have had the opportunity of working with Reece, an extremely hardworking, talented young rising star. He was a delight to work with on the movie. He worked very hard throughout the shooting days on location, and was able to bring the character of Jimmy to life with a level of feeling, intensity and professionalism that will make the short film shine up on the silver screen. We’re very proud of him.”

Executive Producer Carmel Barrett said Reece can be seen in the trailer and official movie poster via the movie’s website: www.jimmyandsophieshortfilm.com. The trailers are also featured on Vimeo and Youtube.