Up to 35 jobs expected to be created locally

Fermoy received a welcome jobs boost this week with the announcement that frozen food chain Iceland is to open a new store in the town, creating between 30 and 35 jobs locally.

The Fermoy store will be one of nine such Iceland stores to open around the country, a move that is expected to create around 270 jobs nationally once operational.

No opening date or exact location has yet been announced for the Fermoy store. Other locatuions include Douglas, Ballincollig, Limerick, Shannon, Gorey, Letterkenny and Tallaght.

Once these new stores are open, it will bring the number of Iceland outlets in Ireland to 21.

Managing director of Iceland’s Irish operation Ron Metcalfe said the company is looking forward to expanding across Cork and the country.

“We have been back in Ireland for four years now and have been committed to expansion from day one. This new investment sees 2017 as our biggest year yet with our nine new stores opening.”

Existing Iceland stores include Clonmel, Waterford, Midleton and Tralee.

SHARE
Previous articleConna youngster shows humorous dislike of chocolate
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR