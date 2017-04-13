Up to 35 jobs expected to be created locally

Fermoy received a welcome jobs boost this week with the announcement that frozen food chain Iceland is to open a new store in the town, creating between 30 and 35 jobs locally.

The Fermoy store will be one of nine such Iceland stores to open around the country, a move that is expected to create around 270 jobs nationally once operational.

No opening date or exact location has yet been announced for the Fermoy store. Other locatuions include Douglas, Ballincollig, Limerick, Shannon, Gorey, Letterkenny and Tallaght.

Once these new stores are open, it will bring the number of Iceland outlets in Ireland to 21.

Managing director of Iceland’s Irish operation Ron Metcalfe said the company is looking forward to expanding across Cork and the country.

“We have been back in Ireland for four years now and have been committed to expansion from day one. This new investment sees 2017 as our biggest year yet with our nine new stores opening.”

Existing Iceland stores include Clonmel, Waterford, Midleton and Tralee.