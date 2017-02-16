With programmes taking place in Mallow, Mayfield, Ballyphehane and Togher, the Irish Cancer Society has launched its latest round of smoking cessation courses around Cork and are inviting women to sign up for We Can Quit, a free programme which will support them in joining forces to quit smoking together.

Participants attend weekly group sessions and will receive one-to-one support and will also be offered 12 weeks of free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT).

Research has shown that smokers who use a combination of group support and two NRT products for a 12 week period are four times more likely to quit and stay smoke-free for good.

We Can Quit is open to all female smokers living in the Mallow, Mayfield, Ballyphehane and Togher and surrounding areas, who are over the age of 18.

Times and venues: Ballyphehane/Togher CDP, Friars Walk, Cork – commencing 16 February, from 10.00am – 12.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm; Le Cheile Family Resource Centre, Mallow – commencing 20 February from 7pm to 8.30pm and Newbury House, Mayfield – commencing 1 March, from 7.00pm-8.30pm

For more information or to sign up for your free place on the programme, contact Eimear on 021-4324521 / ecotter@irishcancer.ie or register online at www.cancer.ie/we-can-quit