The Hillside Players are delighted to announce that due to phenomenal demand they have extended their performance of ‘Funny Money’ by Ray Cooney for an extra 4 nights in Ardpatrick.

The show will now run from Wednesday 15 to Saturday, February 18. Curtain up at 8pm. Booking lines will be open from Tuesday 14th from 5.30pm – 7.15pm and on each performance night at the same times.

Don’t miss out, call 087-76 55771 to book and guarantee your seat, as this is your last chance to catch this hilarious comedy.

Elaine Goggin told The Avondhu, “We have received some amazing feedback from our audiences with some saying that this is our funniest yet! We couldn’t do it without you and we would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who had come to see us already and we are really looking forward to welcoming you all this weekend for our final run of ‘Funny Money’. With sold out shows all last weekend it’s definitely one you don’t want to miss”. Make that booking now!