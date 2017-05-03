Members of Watergrasshill Community Association and Watergrasshill National School have teamed up to host ‘Hillfest 2017’ – a music festival that will also incorporate sport, street entertainment and food stalls.

Live music is the big attraction and organisers are delighted to have secured the services of headline acts such as Aslan, Brian Kennedy, Rubberbandits and The Frank & Walters to mention just a few. The event runs from May 21st to June 5th.

‘Hillfest 2017’ was formally launched in O’Mahony’s gastropub, Watergrasshill on Sunday last. There was a capacity crowd in attendance with Mitchelstown based band, Subject To Change (who are part of the Hillfest line up) providing the music.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition