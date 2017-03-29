‘It’s not every town that can say they buried a man alive’

Plans are being put in place to erect a plaque in Mitchelstown next year to honour the 50th anniversary of Mick Meaney’s 61-day spell buried alive in a coffin in London, a world record that catapulted him to fame both at home and abroad in the late 1960s.

The incredible feat has been retold many time in the intervening years, notably in a book by his daughter Mary titled ‘You Can’t Eat Roses Mary!: The Story of Mick Meaney: a Man Who Dared to Dream When Dreams Were Not Allowed’, and an award winning RTÉ Doc on One documentary which won a gold medal in the biography section at the World Radio Awards in New York in 2016.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition