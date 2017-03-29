‘It’s not every town that can say they buried a man alive’

Plans are being put in place to erect a plaque in Mitchelstown next year to honour the 50th anniversary of Mick Meaney’s 61-day spell buried alive in a coffin in London, a world record that catapulted him to fame both at home and abroad in the late 1960s.

The incredible feat has been retold many time in the intervening years, notably in a book by his daughter Mary titled ‘You Can’t Eat Roses Mary!: The Story of Mick Meaney: a Man Who Dared to Dream When Dreams Were Not Allowed’, and an award winning RTÉ Doc on One documentary which won a gold medal in the biography section at the World Radio Awards in New York in 2016.

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

