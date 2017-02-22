On Friday morning last, February 17th, pupils of Gaelscoil de hIde in Fermoy, filed out of the ‘sean scoil’ and marched off to their ‘scoil nua’.

The fact that townspeople made a point of turning out in huge numbers to support the marchers told its own story.

On hand to see the school’s youngest pupils Fiadh Higgins (4) and Benjamin Dunlea (4) symbolically close the doors of the old vocational school, the popular priomhride couldn’t resist uttering ‘Ciarrai Abu’ (Up Kerry).

