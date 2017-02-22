On Friday morning last, February 17th, pupils of Gaelscoil de hIde in Fermoy, filed out of the ‘sean scoil’ and marched off to their ‘scoil nua’.

The fact that townspeople made a point of turning out in huge numbers to support the marchers told its own story.

On hand to see the school’s youngest pupils Fiadh Higgins (4) and Benjamin Dunlea (4) symbolically close the doors of the old vocational school, the popular priomhride couldn’t resist uttering ‘Ciarrai Abu’ (Up Kerry).

John Ahern
John Ahern is a native of Araglin and has been associated with The Avondhu since 1997. A great lover of sport, John is particularly interested in GAA and is often called upon to don the referee’s jersey. He has a keen interest in local issues and current affairs and his knowledge of the general locale sees him in much demand for Avondhu assignments.

