Full-time caretaker for Kilcrumper cemeteries to be appointed upon relaxation of recruitment ban

Cork County Council have been asked to present a report to the Fermoy Municipal District committee stating when the position of full-time caretaker for Kilcrumper cemeteries, old and new, will be appointed.

The motion was presented to the council by Fine Gael Councillor, Noel McCarthy at a recent meeting held in Mitchelstown.

“I am in no way criticising our staff that are looking after the cemetery at the moment because they are doing an excellent job on a part-time basis really. But if we go back to when we had a full-time caretaker, the cemeteries were in fantastic condition and the caretaker did a great job. I really feel this needs to be done as soon as possible, because we need someone in charge who is fully responsible,” commented Cllr McCarthy.

In response, Cork County Council Senior Executive Engineer Brendan O’Gorman, said that when new outdoor staff can be recruited back into the Fermoy Municipal District upon the relaxation of the recruitment ban and completion of the ongoing workforce planning for the county, then one staff member could be appointed to look after both cemeteries on a wholetime basis.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn said he supports the motion from Cllr McCarthy and thanked Cork County Council and the current contractor, who he said was doing a great work.

While Cllr Deirdre O’Brien said it was important to keep up the standard now and complimented the community effort involved in getting the cemetery to its current condition.

Cllr McCarthy welcomed the reply from Cork County Council and again thanked the community volunteers for their efforts maintaining the standards at both Kilcrumper cemeteries.