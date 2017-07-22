Win the trip of a lifetime as part of Seat’s sensational 172 offers

There’s never been a better time to #StartMoving this summer thanks to SEAT Ireland who have just announced details of an amazing prize on offer as part of its 172 sales event.

Customers who order any SEAT between now and July 31st will enter a competition to win an exclusive trip to Barcelona, the home of SEAT.

The prize includes return flights to Barcelona, a two night stay in a deluxe five star hotel in the heart of the city and an exclusive tour of the heart of SEAT, Martorell – the location where some of our SEAT vehicles are produced which is recognised as one of the most efficient factories in the Volkswagen Group.

Available across SEAT’s 23-strong dealer network until July 31st, the unbeatable incentives include an extremely generous and unmissable offer to celebrate the arrival of the all-new fifth generation SEAT Ibiza.

The 3,2,1 #StartMoving package boasts a 3-year service plan completely free of charge, 2% finance on any new Ibiza model with monthly repayments of just €169, PLUS 1-year free road tax.

172 offers promise a staggering 2.9% PCP finance on the award-winning SEAT Ateca – resulting in monthly repayments of just €269. The comprehensive 172 finance offers on SEAT’s first SUV model also include a trade-in bonus of up to €4,000.

What’s more, for the upgraded new SEAT Leon, a scrappage offer of up to €3,000 is available in addition to a three-year service plan for just €299. 0% finance on selected Leon models means monthly repayments start from as little as €219.

In addition, SEAT has also just announced a free upgrade from the SEAT Leon 5DR to the larger estate model – the SEAT Leon ST worth a staggering €1,000.

The announcement of this amazing prize as part of SEAT’s 172 finance offers comes at a particularly exciting time for the brand with SEAT recently announcing a phenomenal 20% increase in year on year sales for the first half of 2017.

In addition, the brand continues to outperform the Irish market which is down 10% year on year. SEAT is also in the midst of its biggest ever product offensive; the all-new SEAT Ibiza is being presented to the Irish market in July, and the all-new SEAT Arona will follow later in the year.

To find out more about SEAT’s 172 offers, visit www.seat.ie/172