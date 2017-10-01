Remembering the late Tom Barry, Rathcormac

The death last week on Wednesday, September 20th of Tom Barry (B.E.) of Garrynacole, Rathcormac caused widespread regret not only in his beloved, native parish, but all along by the Bride and Blackwater.

Though an electrical engineer by training and profession, it is as historian, scholar and raconteur that Tom will be best remembered.

Tom was the oldest of two sons born to David John and May (nee Hoskins) Barry of Main St, Rathcormac, where the family ran a public house for generations. Born in 1941 into a family steeped in the GAA, it was little wonder that young Tom would develop a love of Gaelic games.

In 1941, the local parish club, Bride Rovers won the Bishop Browne Cup, defeating Carrigtwohill in the final. Unfortunately, it was the end of a golden era for the club which had been founded in 1928. A quarter of a century would pass before an adult team from the parish would once again capture major honours at adult level.

Growing up in Rathcormac, the young Tom Barry was immersed in Gaelic games but from an early age he also developed a keen sense of place; which led to a lifelong passion for local history. He went from Rathcormac National School to St Colman's College in Fermoy, where he played Harty Cup hurling. After leaving the Fermoy college, Tom studied electrical engineering in UCC and gained his B.E. degree.

At the age of just 19, he became chairman of St Bartholomew's Hurling Club in Rathcormac and played with the club in the 1960 East Cork junior B hurling final. For a number of years, he worked with the ESB in Dublin, returning to Leeside to take up a position as a lecturer in the Crawford Technical Institute – which in turn became part of RTC and later the Cork Institute of Technology.

Tom married the love of his life, Patricia McSweeney from Fermoy and the couple set up home in Garrynacole. Their three children Maeve, Carmel and David were the centre of their lives, but despite teaching and helping to rear his family, Tom Barry continued to be deeply involved in all aspects of community life in his native place.

His father David John, who had become Bride Rovers chairman, died in 1975 and Tom took up the role of continuing the family tradition in the club. His technical skills were made available to the club in developing its club grounds, Páirc na Bride in the late 1970s.

He became juvenile chairman and later a selector with the junior club. He loved the GAA and especially 'the Rovers' and he was thrilled to see the great victories gained by the club in recent years.

His diligence as a local historian and researcher was amazing. He chronicled so much of the history of Rathcormac and district; firstly in annual magazines published whilst Fr Con O’Donovan was in the parish.

Tom was also a regular contributor to The Avondhu. Few can forget the mammoth task he undertook in 1997 – that was the 150th anniversary of the Great Famine, as Tom produced a weekly article on the Famine in North East Cork for The Avondhu.

His beloved wife Pat died in 1991. Though heartbroken, he continued his research and writing and also his love of painting. He published a book of poetry, a book on the infamous Parson John Connors and an exhaustive history of the Rathcormac Coursing Club.

He wrote countless articles on diverse aspects of history and culture, as well as completing detailed research on his own Barry family.

Tom kept working diligently as long as his health permitted. Just a couple of years ago, though in failing health, he conducted a fantastic history walk in Rathcormac village during the organised school reunion.

In recent times, Tom had resided in the Amberley Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. As a husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, he has left a lasting legacy with his family.

Leaba i measc na Naomh duit a Thomais.

— John Arnold