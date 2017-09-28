Two thirds of Irish people could not live without their smartphone. A study of 1,000 Irish people reveals that as a nation we love smart technology with 81% of Irish people claiming to own a smartphone and 42% intend to buy a new smartphone in the next year.

3 in 4 use their phone daily to message friends while 84% say they check their emails on a daily basis on their device. Almost half (41%) listen to music daily on their phone and over 1 in 4 (26%) use it to watch TV every day.

Given the rise in popularity of health and fitness, it’s no surprise that 23% use their phone to track daily exercise.

So enamoured are we with our smartphones that taking a break from it can be an issue. Two thirds (67%) claim that they only disconnect during meal times and half (49%) put their phone away at family events.

However, aside from meal times and family functions, only 6% put devices away during the weekend and a mere 2% of those polled leave their phones outside of the bedroom.

We are so connected that two thirds of respondents said they would fail a 24-hour digital detox.

Social media apps are the most used apps followed by news and banking apps.

The results are according to new research by Carphone Warehouse.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR