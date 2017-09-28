The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has once again reiterated that funding for permanent repairs to the fish pass in Fermoy, estimated to be around €2 million, is ‘entirely a matter’ for Cork County Council.

Department Minister Denis Naughten, responding to a parliamentary question from Kevin O’Keeffe TD calling for the permanent repair works to be expedited, reminded the Cork East deputy that it is the local authority who are ‘responsible for carrying out works to the weir and for the funding of same’.

In his parliamentary question, Deputy O’Keeffe said the current fish pass in Fermoy ‘has been destroyed and the current weir needs to be capped and protective boulders put in place to prevent it being further damaged from debris being swept down river’.

He added that ‘Cork County Council are carrying out temporary work, but this needs to be escalated to having the essential permanent works put in place in order to safeguard the salmon stock when in season’.

FISHERIES & ENVIRONMENTAL OBLIGATIONS

Regarding the temporary repairs to the weir in Fermoy, understood to be costing in the region of €40,000 and funded by the local authority …

