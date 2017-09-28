Top three contenders per category revealed ahead of Fleet Car Awards 2018 reveal

Honouring the best corporate and fleet cars in Ireland, the Fleet Car Awards 2018 winners will be announced this Thursday, 28 September 2018.

The winners will be revealed at Citywest Hotel in Dublin ahead of the Fleet Transport Awards and Gala Dinner, Ireland’s largest transport awards event. Six categories winners, covering the main segments for today’s fleet car buyers, namely; C-Segment, D-Segment, Crossover, Premium, Executive and Irish Green Fleet, will be honoured

Selecting the winners of these prestigious awards has been no easy task – over 150 eligible vehicles were originally assessed before judges whittled that number down to a shortlist of 35.

They then spent additional time in July test-driving and assessing those shortlisted contenders for their suitability for corporate and fleet buyers before casting their final votes.

Competition was fierce in every category, with only minimal points separating the winners from their rivals.

Now in their 7th year, this is the first time that the Fleet Car Awards winners will be announced in conjunction with the Fleet Transport Awards, adding further drama and excitement to what is already the major event for the transport industry in Ireland.

Over one thousand guests are due to attend the gala evening, where the six category winners of the Fleet Car Awards 2018 will be prominently displayed outside the Citywest Hotel.

Ahead of the big announcement, Fleet Car can reveal the cars in contention for honours, the top three highest scorers in each category.

Listed in alphabetical order, these are the cars that the judges have assessed to be the best for today’s demanding Irish corporate and fleet buyers.

C-Segment

Ford Focus

Honda Civic

Volkswagen Golf

D-Segment

Mazda 6

Opel Insignia

Skoda Superb

Crossover

Peugeot 3008

Skoda Kodiaq

Volkswagen Tiguan

Premium

BMW 3-Series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Volkswagen Arteon

Executive

BMW 5-Series

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Volvo S90/V90

Irish Green Fleet