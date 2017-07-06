Well-known radio presenter Sean Donnellan signed off from his nightly Irish and Country music show on C103 for the last time on Friday night after presenting the popular programme every weeknight for the last 25 years.

Sean will be moving to a Sunday slot following a reshuffle by C103 management. Sean’s four-hour show every Monday to Friday night was among one of the most popular Irish and Country music programmes in the country, with thousands listening in to his show on a regular basis over the years.

During this time, Sean helped launch and promote a number of successful careers in the music industry, including Nathan Carter, Daniel O’Donnell, Mike Denver, Michael English, Declan Nerney, Kathy Durkin, Big Tom and Louise Morrissey.

Two years ago Sean received a Music Industry Companion Award for the 25 years of support he has given to Irish recording artists. He will now move to a 10am to 2pm slot on Sunday mornings.

