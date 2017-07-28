The death occurred on July 14 last at Mallow General Hospital of Denis Cronin, Barrinclay, Mallow and Springwood, Mallow. The late Denis was very well known in sporting and political circles and was a former chairman of Dairygold Co-Op.

Denis was a very popular member of the community and was very instrumental in the early years of Clyda Rovers GAA Club which was formed in the 1950s. He was on the panel of the 1956 side that won the novice football championship, the first North Cork title for the club. He was a regular on various teams throughout the 1960s for his club, the highlight being a member of the 1967 team that won the North Cork Junior B FC title.

In the 1970s, the community in Mourneabbey set about purchasing land for a community field and centre. The late Denis was one of the main people in the community who helped fundraise and built Mourneabbey Community Centre which stands as a landmark in the parish to this day.

A selector on various Clyda Rovers U21 and junior B teams over many years, his family are very much involved with the club at the moment – Derry being captain of the Clyda Rovers team that won the Co IFC title in 1996, while youngest son Fergal is the current club chairman.

FIRST CHAIRMAN

Denis was chairman of Ballyclough Co-Op when it merged with Mitchelstown Co-Op to form Dairygold back in 1990. He then became the first chairman of Dairygold and played a leading role in the development of the new Society in its formative years. He was the first chairman of Cork Racecourse Mallow which redeveloped and re-opened at the venue in 1997.

In 2007, he was presented with the Plunkett Award for co-operative endeavour by the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society.

His popularity was borne out in the huge and represented attendance at the removal from O’Connell’s Funeral Home, St James’ Avenue, Mallow on Saturday evening, July 15th. There was a guard of honour of Clyda Rovers GAA members, past and present, as the cortege made its way to the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Analeentha.

There was also a huge attendance at the Requiem Mass and burial on Monday. Interment took place in St Gobnait’s Cemetery, Mallow.

To his wife Marjorie, sons Liam, Derry, Raymond, Brendan and Fergal, daughters Denise and Celine (O’Connell), brothers John and Willie, sister Kathleen (Buckley), extended family, relatives and friends, we tender our sincere sympathy.

– Paddy Ryan