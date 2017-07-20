Local properties to go under the hammer

By avondhupress -
The Spinning Wheel, Castletownroche going under the hammer.

Once popular hostelry The Spinning Wheel located on Main Street, Castletownroche, will go under the hammer on Thursday, 27th July through Allsop Auctions.

The substantial premises, comprising of a public house together with 4 bedroom residential accommodation and 4 x 1 bedroom apartments, extends to approximately 282.61 sq. m (3,041 sq. ft) – the reserve is not to exceed €80,000.

The auction listing describes the property as ‘being arranged over ground and two upper floors to provide an end of terrace mixed use building. Internally the property comprises a former public house at ground floor level together with four bedroom residential accommodation overhead. There are 4 x one bedroom apartments situated to the rear’.

A number of other properties in the area are also listed for the same auction. Number 82 McCurtain Street in Fermoy – formerly the premises of Click@ café – has a reserve not to exceed €70,000. A mid terrace mixed use investment, the premises comprises of a ground floor retail unit together with residential accommodation overhead. In total, it extends to approximately 84 sq. m (900 sq. ft).

While a retail unit at Suttons Court, Mitchelstown is offered with vacant possession. Extending to approximately 65 sq. m (700 sq. ft), the property is arranged over ground floor only to provide a retail unit. The property is situated within a wider mixed use development.

Reserve not to exceed €30,000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR