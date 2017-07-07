Five times European champion James Deane from Castletownroche, won the prize for ‘fan’s favourite’ last Saturday with his display of Drifting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester in the UK.

The motorsport star is travelling to Torun in Poland this week for round four of the Drift Master’s European Championship at the weekend, and the high-octane thrills don’t stop there, as he makes for Canada for the fifth round of the US Formula Drift Championship the weekend after.

James has had a phenomenal 2017 season so far. April saw him win the Drift Masters Grand Prix event in Poznan and drive to the top of the podium on his debut race at the USA Formula Drift Championship at Long Beach.

“It’s been mind-blowing,” the 25-year-old said. “We’ve been on the road since March, and very busy preparing for this year.”

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition