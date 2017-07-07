Make sure to get the best seat on the plane

Your bags are packed, you’ve got your passport, but there’s one thing still standing between you and your boarding pass – your seat choice.

The pros and cons of particular plane seats, with how to make smart seat selections, has been looked at by travel search engine KAYAK.ie.

Whether you are looking for a quiet ride, a quick exit, some extra legroom, or if you’re travelling with a nervous flyer, picking the right seat can make all the difference.

In general, the preference for seats at the front is presumably due to the perceived ease of disembarking, but picking a seat toward the front will also ensure you put significant distance between yourself and the roaring plane engines.

Therefore, when picking a seat in an Airbus A320 (used by Aer Lingus for short haul journeys), aim for rows 1 – 10 for the quietest seats. Rows 1, 12 and 13 are your best choices for a bit of extra legroom.

Rows 29 and 30 are the seats receiving the most complaints, and for good reason, with less legroom, limited reclining space and close proximity to both the toilets and crew galley.

Also, if you’re looking for a nice place to shoot some aerial photos for your social feed, best to steer clear of seats 10A – 12A and 10F – 12F, as these seats offer the poorest window view.

While in the Boeing 777 aircrafts (commonly used by Emirates or Delta), seats in rows 44 and 45 are the least desirable.

