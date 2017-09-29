Parking service Parkpnp launches in Cork

Parkpnp, which will do for empty driveways what Airbnb does for vacant properties, has launched in Cork and is recruiting 1,000 homeowners across Cork City to solve its present parking nightmare.

Parking in Cork has been something of a hot topic recently with many business owners and motorists finding the availability and cost of parking in the city prohibitive.

Parkpnp, already established in Dublin, is taking a unique approach to solving Cork’s parking problem: the company allow homeowners and businesses to rent out their empty parking spaces to motorists in need.

Parkpnp said they plan to recruit 1,000 new parking spaces for drivers in Cork over the coming year. Parkpnp is a marketplace for under-used parking spaces which is available online, on iOS and Android.

Parkpnp helps carpark, business and home owners maximise the revenue from their empty parking spaces and was founded by Irish entrepreneurs Garret Flower and Dan Paul in 2016.

Speaking about the impact Parkpnp will have in Cork, Parkpnp CEO Garret Flower commented: “I spend a lot of time in Cork myself and have always been really frustrated by how hard it is to get around the city centre. With Parkpnp, we’re going to unlock new options for motorists. Making it easier to get around, providing a real boost for local businesses, while making money for space owners in the process.”

Parkpnp has quickly grown into Ireland’s largest community of parking seekers with over 10,000 drivers a month using the service in a bid to alleviate their parking problems.

With over 3,000 spaces available in Dublin, Parkpnp are now turning their attention to Cork’s parking woes.