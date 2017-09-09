A planning application to develop an amusement arcade in Fermoy at Cork Road has been submitted to Cork County Council, months after similar plans in the town were shelved by entertainment company Perks.

The application for the change of use of existing ground floor retail unit to amusement arcade at Corrin Court on the north side of Fermoy was submitted by Fun Junction (Fermoy) Ltd, a company linked to Perks.

The former Corrin Stores at the junction of Cork Road and Duntahane Road (across the road from The Forge), has been closed with a number of years and is currently available to let through Hornibrook & Associates based in Grenagh.

A decision on the change of use application is expected to be made by the Council in late October.

The Avondhu reported in June that Perks had put their plans for an amusement park in the Blackwater Shopping Centre on hold following …

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition