Frank O’Flynn elected Fermoy Municipal Area Chairman

Fianna Fail councillor Frank O’Flynn told The Avondhu this week that he is ‘delighted and honoured’ to have been elected chairman of Fermoy Municipal Area.

Cllr June Murphy was elected as vice chairperson and both Cllr O’Flynn and Cllr Murphy congratulated and thanked outgoing chairperson Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, for all her hard work over the past year.

Cllr O’Flynn said he was honoured to be elected chairperson and was looking forward to working with the communities and people in the municipal area in the coming year.

“I have always been a community person and a great believer and supporter of projects funded by Cork County Council. I want to help bring life back into businesses in towns and villages and I look forward to working with Brendan O’Gorman, Lidia Kelly, Mary Hayes, Pauline Moriarty, John O’Leary, Marie McMahon and Donal O’Carroll from Cork County Council,” concluded Cllr O’Flynn.