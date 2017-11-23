An additional 15 Probationary Gardai have been added to the Cork North Division, including five who have been assigned to Fermoy Garda Station.

In the Cork North Division which comprises Mallow, Kanturk, Charleville and Fermoy areas, a number of measures have been enacted in 2017 to improve An Garda Siochána’s ability to detect, deter and investigate crime locally.

The operational strength of the Cork North Divisional Detective Unit was also increased in 2017, with the addition of two new Detective Sergeants and 11 new Detective Gardaí.

The forthcoming expansion of the Regional Armed Support Unit based in Anglesea Street, Cork will ensure 24/7 tactical response capability in all areas of County Cork, including Cork North.

It is understood that over the coming months additional Gardaí could be assigned to Fermoy, a move welcomed by Cllr Noel McCarthy.

"It's brilliant news for Fermoy and great to see we're incresing the number of guards in the town. We have an extra five since October and it is hoped to have another five in the coming months."

Quarterly Divisional Days of Action commenced in Cork North in 2017, which involves members taking part in targeted high-visibility enforcement and crime prevention operations.

In terms of training, in 2017 members from the Cork North Division have taken part in development programmes in the areas of advanced driving, investigative interviewing and response planning to major terrorist/emergency incidents.