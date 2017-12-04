Fermoy Concert Band presents its Christmas Gala Concert on Saturday, December 9 at The Palace Theatre Fermoy.

The three bands; senior, youth and training will be playing a varied programme of favourite Christmas classics. We will be joined by the Cork School of Music Youth Jazz Ensemble and Emma Bradshaw for some lively tunes.

The short film 'Run Fermoy' will be premiered on the night by Donal O’Louglin. The film features all the clubs and sports around the town along with many of Fermoy’s youthful talent.

There will be some festive mulled wine and mince pies on offer before the show as you browse through the Christmas market for some yuletide gifts and ideas.

Tickets are adult €10, child €5, family €25, oap/student €7 and are available from the Palace Theatre, any band member or at the door on the night.

Please come along to the Palace Theatre and support your local band and enjoy a great night’s musical entertainment from 7pm on Saturday, December 9.

Fermoy Concert band will also be performing at the following venues in the coming weeks: in Knocknaheeny for the switching on of the christmas lights on Thurs, Nov 30; in Fermoy town on Sat, Dec 2; in Mahon Point on Sat, Dec 16 and Sun Dec 17, and in St Patricks Church Fermoy on Sun Dec 17.