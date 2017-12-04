The R513 will be closed from Monday, December 4, 2017 until Saturday, December 9 to facilitate the removal of storm damaged trees at Kilglass Lower (4km north of Mitchelstown).

A temporary diversion route is in place for the duration of the works. All local traffic will be accommodated.

Traffic heading south on the R513 will be diverted at Knocklong to Kilmallock via the R515 and from Kilmallock back onto the R513 at Mitchelstown Golf Club via the R517.

Traffic heading north on the R513 will be diverted at Mitchelstown Golf Club to Kilmallock via the R517 and from Kilmallock to Knocklong via the R515.

Cllr Eddie Ryan wishes to apologise to all road users of the R513 especially locals and those going to work in Limerick and Cork for the inconvenience caused to them.

Cllr Ryan said, “The work being carried out on the cutting down of dangerous trees in the Anglesborough/Kilglass area is needed in the interest of health and safety following the recent storm.”