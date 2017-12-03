The Service Users who attend the Courtyard at Castlehyde Day Service will be exhibiting their art works in Fermoy Library during the month of December in their aptly titled “This Ability 2017” exhibition.

The Brothers of Charity Services, thanks to the generosity of the Castlehyde Trust, have the use of the old Castlehyde Hotel complex where eight service users reside and 18 service users attend a day service Monday to Friday. The service caters for both male and female service users with varying degrees of learning difficulties.

The day service has been in existence since late 2008 and the live in residents started moving in November 2010. The men who live on site love their accommodation and benefit greatly from having their own space and living in a tranquil setting.

The exhibition during December is dedicated to the memory of the late Mrs Marie Cavanagh who has been a wonderful supporter to the development of services at Castlehyde.

The Day Service area offers a service to the men who live in Castlehyde in addition to thirteen others who travel from their homes to attend daily.

The aim of the exhibition is to promote the contributors’ abilities and to give them the opportunity to display their works of art to the wider community.

Lindsay Hope, is the main art instructor behind this exhibition and has given the contributors lots of encouragement and support to prepare for this year’s exhibition.

“There are some beautiful pieces in “This Ability 2017″. The work is varied including painting, collage, photography, textiles as well as Christmas crafts.

“We are so proud of all involved as the quality of the work created by the artists at Castlehyde day service is fantastic, they have created such an original and eye catching body of work for this year’s exhibition,” Lindsay said.

Clem Dempsey, who manages Rose and Hawthorne residential homes on site and the Castlehyde Day Service said it is great to get the support of the library in helping them to promote the abilities of those who attend the Castlehyde Day Service.

Clem added: “The exhibition will give the men and women who attend Castlehyde, the platform to display their works of art and to show their artistic talents”.

The exhibition will be on display in Fermoy library from the month of December.