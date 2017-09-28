Dubliners’ Women for Friars’ Gate

Immerse yourself on Saturday, September 30 in the hidden worlds of Eveline, Clay and The Boarding House, three short stories by one of the 20th Century’s greatest writers, James Joyce at Friars’ Gate Theatre, Kilmallock.

Dubliners’ Women shines a light on the female narratives in Joyce’s iconic collection of stories. Starring Katie O’Kelly, Madi O’Carroll & Gordon Quigley. Tickets €14/€12, running time 1 hour, show timed for 8pm.

“… A delicate, balanced and wistful evening of theatre” – The Sunday Independent; “A delight to watch – ****”; “An hour of near impeccable theatre” The Reviews Hub.

PULLED – new play by Niamh Moroney

On Thursday, October 5 at 8pm we host Pulled, an uncompromising, utterly hilarious new comedy about female sexuality and the social media generation from one of the most exciting and authentic new voices in Irish theatre.

Meet Amanda and Michelle as they retrace their drink-fuelled steps from the night before through a trail of Twitter, Facebook and selfies. Hungover, emotional and gloriously unapologetic, these two man-eating young wans strut their stuff in front of their imagined audience on social media, in a performance that pushes buttons and boundaries.

Running time 80 minutes, tickets €12.

Bookings from 063-98727 or www.friarsgate.ie