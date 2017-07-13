Fermoy’s Eleanor Walsh has won the ladies title at the World Pitch & Putt Ladies Strokeplay Championships in Norway last Sunday.

Eleanor shot a four over par score, six clear of Tipperary’s Breda White in second place, to take the world title at Imjelt Pitch & Putt in Drammen after three days of competition.

The former Irish girls champion shot a 55 in Sunday’s final round for a 72 hole aggregate of 220. Bruff’s Liam O’Donovan made it an Irish double when he overcame Corkonian and defending champion John Walsh, with a birdie in the fourth hole of a play-off after both men finished on 19 under par.

Ireland narrowly missed out on a treble however, as Bruff’s Pacelli Darcy’s score of 11 under par was two shots off the winning score of Catalonia’s Amador Rodrigez Fernandes.