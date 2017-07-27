Budding young film makers gathered in Mitchelstown this week to take part in Summer Film Week.

Working alongside professional film-makers from Cork Film Centre over five days, the students got to explore and learn how to use various equipment and then created two short films, right through from storyline to editing.

The week proved an excellent opportunity for young aspiring film-makers to follow their interest in film-making and experience a hands-on, fun and interactive workshop.

Gavin Biggerstaff, a 6th year student from St Fanahan’s College, Mitchelstown told The Avondhu that he learnt a lot during the course.

“I’ve always been interested in film-making. From a young age I’ve been making my own films and I hope to study film-making in Norway in the future,” said Gavin.

