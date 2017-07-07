Air Corps appointment for Mitchelstown man

A Mitchelstown man has been appointment General Officer Commanding the Air Corps and Director of Military Aviation.

Speaking to The Avondhu this week, ‘a great honour and quite humbling’ is how Brigadier General Seán Clancy described his promotion.

“My life is a life of service, and my focus now will be on serving the men and women of the Air Corps,” Brigadier General Clancy said. He had been serving as the Director of the Strategic Planning Branch on the Chief of Defence’s Staff prior to his promotion, which took effect from July 1st.

Brigadier General Clancy was born in Mitchelstown and raised in New Square; his mother Nellie and several of his seven siblings still live in the area. He now lives in Dublin with his wife Caroline and their three children.

“We do visit Mitchelstown frequently to catch up with family,” he said.

