Construction work has commenced on an amenity site on the outskirts of Tallow at a formerly derelict site known locally as Sean Hyde’s.

Following a grant application from Tallow Community, €80,000 of funding was announced through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme last October.

Located adjacent to the R674 on the northern approach to Tallow, the land will be developed into a hardened public amenity area to include street furniture, planters, public lighting, a community orchard and grassed area, and a public car park.

A total €10 million was been provided to local authorities around the country by central government in 2016 to support the regeneration of rural towns and villages across the country.

Welcoming the development work at the site this week, Cllr John Pratt said the end product will be ‘a beautiful park’ for the benefit of the entire community.

“This park will consist of a lovely green area with some trees and a picnic area. The park will lead onto the walk known locally as ‘the Ramp Boreen’ and parking spaces will also be provided. When complete it will greatly enhance the entrance to Tallow and will provide a great amenity for the people of the town and visitors alike.”

Cllr Pratt wished to thank everyone who helped make this a reality. “Hopefully we will get plenty of sunshine when it is completed,” he said.