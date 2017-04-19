Cork Racecourse, Mallow further enhanced its reputation as a horse racing centre of excellence by hosting 3 days of first class equine action last weekend.

Billed as ‘Racing Home For Easter Festival’, the event, was by any standard a fantastic success with thousands of patrons paying in to savour what was a brilliant atmosphere.

During The Avondhu’s visit (on Bank Holiday Monday) we were on the lookout for local faces and our catchment area was well represented. With the point-to-point action ‘moving away’ for the time being, would be followers of ‘between the flags’ turned their attention to the Easter festival in Mallow.

